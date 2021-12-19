Balaramapuram handloom to debut at the Oscars

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Balaramapuram handloom is all set to get revered globally. And that too at the prestigious Oscars! New York-based fashion designer and movie maker Sanjana Jon has started shooting a unique documentary that will delve on the story of the Balaramapuram handloom sector and its weavers. It will be released internationally.

The aim is to present handloom products at the Oscars. This will give more visibility to the handloom products. The documentary captures the story behind the arrival of the handloom industry in Balaramapuram. It will trace its journey from the olden times, its connection with Kerala’s royal dynasty and will include efforts to bring back the lost glory and fame of the handloom products and plans for the future, said Sanjana Jon.

“Handloom industry is going through one of its toughest times. These experienced craftsmen must be duly recognised and rewarded, for the smooth, continued growth of the industry and for the very survival of this great art. My role is to enlighten the weavers to design and produce materials that are attractive and acceptable for global markets. That only will do good to the very survival of traditional handlooms,” she said.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan was also present at the function. The specially designed handloom woven materials will be showcased during the Oscar event. “As representatives from many countries arrive at Oscars, the products will get natural visibility, acceptance and markets in these countries as well,” she added.

Traditional weavers who have been working for the past 50 to 70 years deserve better recognition for their craftsmanship, she said. “The conventional handloom dhoti, saree and so on are not in use in other nations. Hence the weavers need to be trained on customised designer wears that are acceptable in these countries and global markets,” she said.

Several measures are being initiated for the revival of the handloom industry, in association with the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA), said Union Minister Muraleedharan. “New generations are reluctant to join the handloom industry.

Our mission is to allay their apprehensions. The state capital is on its development path. And our aim is to explore those avenues for the welfare of the handloom industry as well. More plans are in the pipeline, in association with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development,” the minister said.