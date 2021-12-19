IOC’s biofuel, XtraGreen diesel, to power  CIFT’s research vessel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Contributing to the drive to reduce carbon footprint, the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has launched a drive to experiment its vessels with XtraGreen diesel, the biofuel developed by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

The biofuel will be used to power FV Sagar Harita, the vessel used to conduct pilot-scale studies on experimental fishing operations off Kochi. This is the first research work being undertaken by CIFT in association with IOC to evaluate the performance of the biofuel, which is expected to enhance performance and reduce diesel emissions in fishing boats and similar categories of vessels.

The performance of the fuel has been certified by International Centre for Automotive Technology, Manesar. “The fuel has been found fully compliant for use in fishing boats. It is eco-friendly and has benefits such as improved fuel economy, reduction in emission of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides,” said CIFT director C N Ravishankar.