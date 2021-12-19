STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IOC’s biofuel, XtraGreen diesel, to power  CIFT’s research vessel

The biofuel will be used to power FV Sagar Harita, the vessel used to conduct pilot-scale studies on experimental fishing operations off Kochi.

Published: 19th December 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Contributing to the drive to reduce carbon footprint, the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has launched a drive to experiment its vessels with XtraGreen diesel, the biofuel developed by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).  

The biofuel will be used to power FV Sagar Harita, the vessel used to conduct pilot-scale studies on experimental fishing operations off Kochi. This is the first research work being undertaken by CIFT in association with IOC to evaluate the performance of the biofuel, which is expected to enhance performance and reduce diesel emissions in fishing boats and similar categories of vessels.

The performance of the fuel has been certified by International Centre for Automotive Technology, Manesar. “The fuel has been found fully compliant for use in fishing boats. It is eco-friendly and has benefits such as improved fuel economy, reduction in emission of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides,” said CIFT director C N Ravishankar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biofuel
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp