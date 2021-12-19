It’s all about equipping oneself with a new skill: Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Balram

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The saying ‘one never stops learning’ is true in letter and spirit for Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay. The avid learner will soon add another feather to his cap as he has set his eyes on an MTech degree.

A BTech graduate in civil engineering, Upadhyay, 52, is pursuing an MBA in Finance via distance education from the Indira Gandhi National Open University. He is in the fourth and final semester now.

“Learning a new skill keeps one engaged,” the Commissioner says.

As part of the MBA course, he is currently working on a project on ‘Loan Repayment Performance and Debt Recovery of Kerala Financial Corporation’. Upadhyay says he was on the lookout for a new course as he is set to finish the MBA course in 2022.

“That’s when I learnt about the MTech course offered by the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram. The classes are in the evening and I can manage them after office hours. It is all about equipping oneself with new skills and knowledge, and being relevant to the times. Else you become obsolete,” says the senior officer.

He is awaiting an official nod from the state government so he can start his studies. He had recently sought permission to join MTech evening classes, set to start later this month. Civil engineering has always been a favourite of his, says Upadhyay.

“I have chosen civil engineering with environment as the main subject. In these times of climate change, the topic is highly relevant. City planning is entirely dependent on civil engineering.” As a civil servant, Upadhyay expects the course to give him new insights into policy matters to help serve society better.

And he is excited by the prospect of being able to attend classes after three decades, and is looking forward to interacting and learning from fellow students. “I will be attending classes with the younger generation and I will be learning from them too,” the Commissioner says.

His studies will continue beyond the MTech course, for he is planning to acquire a doctorate too. “The whole idea is to keep learning, and stay abreast of developments. It keeps me alive,” Upadhyay says.