Kerala Government moves Supreme Court to protect job of former CPM MLA’s son R Prasanth

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala government has approached the Supreme Court with an appeal challenging the Kerala High Court order issued earlier this month to terminate the service of R Prasanth, son of CPM leader and former MLA late K K Ramachandran Nair, who was offered a plum government job on compassionate ground.

The HC division bench found that the appointment of Prasanth as assistant engineer in PWD was arbitrary and in violation of rules. State cabinet in 2018 decided to appoint Prasanth as an engineer following the demise of Ramachandran Nair who was the MLA representing Chengannur.

The HC division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly found that the appointment would create a bad precedent and give the state government a free hand to give appointments to children of persons holding various posts right from panchayat president.

The court found that the government violated provisions of Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution. If that happens, it would be nothing but absolutely crippling equality and equal protection of laws, making the qualified candidates wait outside to get a government job, the court observed.

In the appeal filed in the SC, the state government pointed out that the HC’s decision to order termination of the employee on a public interest petition was legally wrong. The plea filed by state’s standing counsel C K Sasi argued that under Article 39 of Kerala Subordinate Service Rules, the state government can create a new post and appoint an eligible candidate.