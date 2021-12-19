STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala only place where PSUs are protected, says Industries Minister P Rajeeve

Public sector undertakings in the state not only represent the interests of workers but also of the country, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

Published: 19th December 2021 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve (File photo | Express)

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Public sector undertakings in the state not only represent the interests of workers but also of the country, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. “The state has become the only place where PSUs are protected. If  PSUs get stronger, it will benefit workers and the country as a whole.

The government aims to increase productivity from PSUs to make them profit-making organisations,” the minister said while inaugurating the new 75 TPT caustic soda plant along with two other projects at Travancore Cochin Chemicals, Eloor, on Saturday.

“The government is trying to make public sector institutions profitable in a competitive manner. The government has already prepared a clear master plan to make all PSUs profitable,” he said. The minister added that TCC will soon become the next refinery in the state.

He said with the opening of a new plant, the caustic soda production of TCC will increase to 250 metric tonnes per day. “Since modern technology is being used, the cost of electricity will be reduced,” said the minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public sector undertakings P Rajeeve
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp