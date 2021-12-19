Kerala only place where PSUs are protected, says Industries Minister P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Public sector undertakings in the state not only represent the interests of workers but also of the country, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. “The state has become the only place where PSUs are protected. If PSUs get stronger, it will benefit workers and the country as a whole.

The government aims to increase productivity from PSUs to make them profit-making organisations,” the minister said while inaugurating the new 75 TPT caustic soda plant along with two other projects at Travancore Cochin Chemicals, Eloor, on Saturday.

“The government is trying to make public sector institutions profitable in a competitive manner. The government has already prepared a clear master plan to make all PSUs profitable,” he said. The minister added that TCC will soon become the next refinery in the state.

He said with the opening of a new plant, the caustic soda production of TCC will increase to 250 metric tonnes per day. “Since modern technology is being used, the cost of electricity will be reduced,” said the minister.