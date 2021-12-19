Kerala: Truce in Congress as groups accept leadership’s offer

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a major breakthrough, the two major groups in state Congress have decided not to continue with their fight against party leadership, citing the forthcoming organisational revamping of state secretaries and district committee office bearers.

The truce, sources say, is a result of state Congress President K Sudhakaran’s ‘diplomatic intervention’ that saw factional leaders, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, being assured that they would be taken into confidence in future course of action.

Ahead of Chennithala’s pilgrimage to Sabarimala, Sudhakaran met him and former chief minister Oommen Chandy separately on Thursday. What tilted the balance in favour of the state leadership was the endorsement the Opposition leader and state party president received from the Muslim League, senior leaders said. IUML leader E T Mohammed Basheer, MP, praised the Congress leadership and described it as “charismatic”.

Signalling a truce in the ranks, Chandy volunteered to inaugurate the UDF’s protest march and dharna against the SilverLine project in Kottayam, much to the happiness of the Congress leadership. “They seem to have realised that the state leadership has nothing to lose. The IUML’s backing also added to their dilemma. The end result was that they decided to toe the party line,” said a senior Congress leader.

The two factions are expected to submit their probable’s list for the selection of state secretaries and district office-bearers by early next week. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to tour his constituency on Wednesday and Thursday. National general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal is also expected to accompany him.

Currently, the Congress leadership is planning to appoint a mix of old and new leaders to complete the organisational revamping. Initially they had thought of coming up with norms to streamline the selection and reduce the number of district-level office-bearers from more than 100 to 25. But they chucked that plan after realising that they would receive brickbats from party workers.