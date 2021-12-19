STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police officer who went after murder accused drowns in Edava Lake near Varkala

After receiving information that Rajesh was hiding under the Panayil Kadavu bridge, the police team left for the area in a countryboat.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   A 27-year-old civil police officer, who set out along with two colleagues in search of a murder accused in a countryboat, drowned on Saturday after it capsized in the Edava Lake near Varkala. They were on the lookout for Rajesh alias Ottakam Rajesh, a key accused in the Pothencode Sudheesh murder case.

The deceased is S Balu, a native of Punnapra in Alappuzha. He was a member of the SAP battalion in Thiruvananthapuram. The other two policemen, including the Varkala inspector of police, managed to swim to the shore. Though Balu was rescued by local residents and taken to the Varkala Mission Hospital, his life could not be saved. He was on duty at the Sivagiri mutt in Varkala until recently.

The incident took place around 1 pm at Panayil Kadavu near Edava. After receiving information that Rajesh was hiding under the Panayil Kadavu bridge, the police team left for the area in a countryboat. As they were proceeding, the policemen lost balance. The boat capsized and Balu went missing. He was rescued after a search that lasted for 45 minutes.

The body of Balu has been shifted to the morgue of Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital. Balu leaves behind father D Suresh and mother Anila Das. He joined the police force in January this year. Meanwhile, the rural police are clueless about Ottakam Rajesh. Police officials said he escaped from the Panayil kadavu bridge soon after the accident.

The remaining 10 suspects are under judicial custody and they would be taken into police custody for further interrogation and evidence collection soon. “Efforts are on to trace Rajesh. Our team is on the job. We will question all arrested persons again to check whether more culprits are involved in the case,” Rural SP P K Madhu told TNIE.

Unni, the first accused, had told the police that Sudheesh was hacked to death because he tried to kill him. Sudheesh had taken a “quotation” for Rs 6 lakh to kill Unni and avenge a hacking that took place two years ago. When he did not find Unni, he attacked his mother and brother. Unni said his gang decided to attack Sudheesh after that. However, the other accused said they did not intend to kill Sudheesh who was absconding, but only wanted to amputate his leg.

