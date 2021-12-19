STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three turn approvers in drugs, weapons seizure case

Published: 19th December 2021 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Lankan vessel Ravihansi, which was intercepted off the Kerala coast in March this year | File pic

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The National Investigation Agency  (NIA) probing the seizure of five AK 47 rifles, ammunition and 300kg of heroin from Sri Lankan vessel Ravihansi off Kerala coast in March will turn three of the arrested persons as approvers. The agency also filed a chargesheet against nine people, all Sri Lanka nationals, on Thursday. 

Sources said NIA has decided to turn A H S Mendis Gunasekara of Rathgama in Sri Lanka, Soundarajan of Chennai and Ahamad Fasly of Mannadi in Tamil Nadu as approvers. It has moved the court for the same. The court will consider the petition next week. 

“Gunasekara was one of the six crew members of Ravihansi. Soundarajan is a close aide of prime accused Suresh Raj and has confessed to the group’s activities for reviving LTTE. Fasly too knew persons associated with LTTE operating in India and Sri Lanka,” said a source.

Meanwhile, the chargesheet has been filed against Sri Lanka national L Y Nandana, Janaka Dassppriya, Namesh Chullakasenarath, Thilanka Madushan Ranasingha, Dadallage Nisanka, Suresh Raj, A Ramesh, Satkunam and Sabesan — a former member of the LTTE intelligence wing. Three accused persons – Pakistan national Haji Saleem and two Sri Lanka nationals – are absconding.

