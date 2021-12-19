STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF holds statewide protest against SilverLine project

The UDF protest against SilverLine project in front of the Secretariat and across the 10 district collectorates saw heavy turnout of protestors.

Published: 19th December 2021 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

State Congress president K Sudhakaran at the conclusion of the UDF protest against the SilverLine project in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The UDF protest against SilverLine project in front of the Secretariat and across the 10 district collectorates saw heavy turnout of protestors. State Congress president K Sudhakaran, MP, who inaugurated the protest in front of the Secretariat urged the LDF Government to come out with a referendum to find out whether the people of the state are favouring the SilverLine project or not.

Several thousands of Congress and UDF leaders and supporters came up against the SilverLine project which they allege would affect the state’s environment and socio-economic status. Congress and UDF leaders joined their hands together in the fight against the LDF Government’s decision to go ahead with the SilverLine project which passes through 10 districts.

Within minutes of  CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan reiterating in New Delhi that the LDF Government will go ahead with the SilverLine project, Sudhakaran termed it as unscientific. He said the state government which has been democratically elected has the responsibility to assure the people that there are no drawbacks in the project.

“A section of CPM leaders are against the SilverLine project. The LDF Government has vested interests in garnering foreign funds. Hence they are showing haste in land acquisition so that at least 80 per cent of work on laying of stones can be completed which would help them get foreign funds and also ‘commission.’ If the LDF Government’s aim is development, then it should be aimed as per the requirement of society”, said Sudhakaran. He recalled that CPM secretary Sitaram Yechury had objected to the bullet train. The LDF Government that had earlier objected to the UDF’s express highway project is going to see setbacks in the SilverLine. Opposition leader V D Satheesan inaugurated the protest march and dharna in Kochi. 

While UDF convener M M Hassan inaugurated it in Alappuzha, IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty inaugurated it in Kozhikode. Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy launched the protest in Kottayam, Kerala Congress leader Mons Joseph MLA in Pathanamthitta, G Devarajan of Forward Bloc in Thrissur, IUML leader E T Mohammed Basheer, MP, in Malappuram and state Congress working president T Siddique, MLA, in Kannur. In Kasaragod, IUML state general secretary P M A Salam inaugurated it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp