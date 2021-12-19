UDF holds statewide protest against SilverLine project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The UDF protest against SilverLine project in front of the Secretariat and across the 10 district collectorates saw heavy turnout of protestors. State Congress president K Sudhakaran, MP, who inaugurated the protest in front of the Secretariat urged the LDF Government to come out with a referendum to find out whether the people of the state are favouring the SilverLine project or not.

Several thousands of Congress and UDF leaders and supporters came up against the SilverLine project which they allege would affect the state’s environment and socio-economic status. Congress and UDF leaders joined their hands together in the fight against the LDF Government’s decision to go ahead with the SilverLine project which passes through 10 districts.

Within minutes of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan reiterating in New Delhi that the LDF Government will go ahead with the SilverLine project, Sudhakaran termed it as unscientific. He said the state government which has been democratically elected has the responsibility to assure the people that there are no drawbacks in the project.

“A section of CPM leaders are against the SilverLine project. The LDF Government has vested interests in garnering foreign funds. Hence they are showing haste in land acquisition so that at least 80 per cent of work on laying of stones can be completed which would help them get foreign funds and also ‘commission.’ If the LDF Government’s aim is development, then it should be aimed as per the requirement of society”, said Sudhakaran. He recalled that CPM secretary Sitaram Yechury had objected to the bullet train. The LDF Government that had earlier objected to the UDF’s express highway project is going to see setbacks in the SilverLine. Opposition leader V D Satheesan inaugurated the protest march and dharna in Kochi.

While UDF convener M M Hassan inaugurated it in Alappuzha, IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty inaugurated it in Kozhikode. Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy launched the protest in Kottayam, Kerala Congress leader Mons Joseph MLA in Pathanamthitta, G Devarajan of Forward Bloc in Thrissur, IUML leader E T Mohammed Basheer, MP, in Malappuram and state Congress working president T Siddique, MLA, in Kannur. In Kasaragod, IUML state general secretary P M A Salam inaugurated it.