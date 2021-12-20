60,000 pilgrims to be allowed at Sabarimala per day: Kerala minister K Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devotees at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple can perform neyyabhishekam offering between 7 am and noon, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan's office has said.

The number of worshippers to be allowed at the hill shrine has been raised to 60,000 a day. Devotees will also be allowed to trek through the traditional forest route to the temple. The decisions have been taken in the wake of the drop in COVID cases in the state, the office said.

Meanwhile, a new contract has been awarded for aravana production. It will help resolve the shortage of payasam. Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Anandagopan hailed the relaxations by the government and said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister Radhakrishnan protected the sentiments of lakhs of devotees.

TDB will initiate steps to offer basic facilities, including emergency medical facilities, drinking water and eatables to devotees on the traditional trekking path, he said.