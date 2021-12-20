STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alappuzha political murders: High alert in Kerala; processions banned for 3 days

Senior officers have been asked to remain stationed at their offices, while clear-cut instructions have been issued to conduct vehicle checks in sensitive points.

Kerala police

Kerala Police (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  State police chief Anil Kant on Monday issued a high-alert order in the state in the wake of high-profile political murders in Alappuzha. Processions and use of microphones have been banned across the state for the next three days. The entire police force has been told to remain on standby. Restriction has been placed on granting leave to police officers taking into account the explosive situation prevailing in the state.

The tension was precipitated following the murder of SDPI state secretary K S Shan at Mannancherry by suspected RSS workers on Saturday night. Following this, OBC Morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was hacked to death by suspected SDPI workers in Alappuzha town on Sunday morning.
 

