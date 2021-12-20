STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Woman reports husband missing, later reveals she murdered him

Reshma Beevi, a native of West Bengal, lodged the complaint but the police had a suspicion from the beginning that she might have killed her husband Malik, who had been engaged in daily wage work.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A migrant woman who lodged a complaint in Cherpu police station on Sunday alleging that her husband was missing later revealed to cops that she had killed him and buried the body in a pit behind their house. Reshma Beevi, a native of West Bengal, lodged the complaint but the police had a suspicion from the beginning that she might have killed her husband Malik, who had been engaged in daily wage work. 

In her complaint, she alleged that her husband went missing a week back. Later, when the police questioned her, she revealed the murder. The police took Beevi into custody. An official at Cherpu police station said the woman was acting in a weird manner and looked mentally unstable. The family stayed in a rented house in Perinjanam. The police would scan the house compound to find Malik's body on Monday.

