Pothencode murder: Absconding accused Ottakam Rajesh arrested

The capture came as a big relief to the police, who have been under pressure after failing to arrest Rajesh, who had led a 12-member gang that slaughtered Sudheesh.

Published: 20th December 2021 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram rural police on Monday morning managed to nab Rajesh aka Ottakam Rajesh, who is the main conspirator in Pothencode Sudheesh murder case.

Rajesh, who is listed as the second accused, was nabbed from Kollam when he was returning from his hideout in Kerala-Tamil Nadu border area in Kollam district.

The capture came as a big relief to the police, who have been under pressure after failing to arrest Rajesh, who had led a 12-member gang that slaughtered Sudheesh at his relative's house in Kalloor on December 12.

The police had already arrested 11 of the assailants, while Rajesh managed to give the police the slip. During one of the operations to nab Rajesh, the force had lost a civil police officer, S Balu, who drowned in Anchuthengu backwater after the country-made boat ferrying the cops capsized.

Rajesh will be brought to Pothencode station on Monday afternoon and his arrest will be recorded.

 
 

ottakam rajesh arrest pothencode sudheesh murder
