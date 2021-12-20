Revenge killings of Kerala political leaders leave two families orphaned

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Precisely, the two persons who lost their lives in revenge killings belonged to a Hindu and a Muslim family. While their respective political outfits count their gains, their mothers, wives and four daughters have been left orphaned.

Shan (39), a businessman of Mannanchery, was the lone breadwinner of his five-member family. Renjith Sreenivasan (40), a lawyer of Alappuzha courts, was the backbone of his five-member family as well. Abdul Shameer, a native of Mannanchery, said Shan actively took part in social services and used to help people irrespective of caste or creed.

"He, along with other members of SDPI and mahallu committee of Ambanakulangara mosque, had been engaged in relief activities ever since the COVID outbreak and during other crisis situations for many years. He was active in party work, but he was never a part of such fights or illegal activities. Now, his wife, mother and two daughters will miss him forever," Shameer said.

"Shan ran a small business of selling curtains. The family depended on the earnings from his business, which has now come to a halt with his killing. With the murder of Shan and Renjith in the name of religion or politics, two families have been orphaned. That they are forced to live in utter grief for their remaining lives is a tragedy," he added.

Shan is survived by mother Rehma, wife Fanzila and daughters Shiba Fatima and Liya Fatima. His funeral was carried out at Ponnad Muslim Jamaat graveyard on Sunday evening.Renjith practised in the Alappuzha courts along with wife Nisha.

Shan and Renjith had lived in the same Municipal ward of Alappuzha Municipality till a few years ago. Later, Renjith shifted to the house of his father Sreenivasan, a Communist leader, at Vellakinar. According to P P Byju, an advocate practising in the Alappuzha court, Renjith was a quiet man and was very sensitive to the sorrow and pain of poor people.

"He married Nisha who also practises in the Alappuzha court. When he was studying in SD College, he was active in AISF and later changed his affiliation. He was living with Nisha, his mother, and two daughters Bhavya and Hridhya," Byju said.