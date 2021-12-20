STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wayanad band treats Kerala Bamboo Fest visitors to music

Manoj Damodar, a talented musician, is behind the making of 90 per cent of the musical instruments displayed at the Bamboo Fest.

Published: 20th December 2021 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Members of 'Malamuzhakki' with their musical instruments at the Kerala Bamboo Fest in Kochi

Members of 'Malamuzhakki' with their musical instruments at the Kerala Bamboo Fest in Kochi. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Of the many materials from which man has made musical instruments, none has greater significance than bamboo. It plays a role in the culture of most of the areas where it grows. 'Malamuzhakki', a band of 12 people hailing from Wayanad, mesmerised people who visited the 18th Kerala Bamboo Fest which began on Sunday.

Music is part of every culture, and Malamuzhakki is an exclusive band that uses musical instruments that are made from bamboo. "The music from these instruments is indeed soothing and feels special. The bamboo rainmaker especially stands out from the rest," said a visitor.

Manoj Damodar, a talented musician, is behind the making of 90 per cent of the musical instruments displayed at the Bamboo Fest. "It took over six months to make these instruments. Of these, the harmonium was the most difficult one to make," he said.

He designed 12 Western musical instruments - from the bamboo harmonium to the jazz drum. Damodar has been a music teacher for 15 years. The instruments made of bamboo are for sale at the fest.

"The idea of forming a band that uses instruments made of bamboo came to us during the lockdown," said Sujith MP, secretary of Bhavam Society, a centre for traditional arts and cultural studies, which is behind the band. 

