Hundreds pay homage, attend slain BJP worker Renjith’s cremation in Alappuzha

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan, who was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at his house in Vellakinar on Sunday, was cremated at his ancestral home at Thrikunnapuzha near Haripad on Monday in the presence of a large number of people.

The 45-year-old was murdered in front of his wife and mother. After the postmortem examination was completed at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital by 10.30am, the body was handed over to relatives.

The mortal remains were first placed at Renjith’s Vellakinar house in Alappuzha municipality and then taken to the Alappuzha Bar Association hall and the BJP district office. Everywhere, hundreds paid homage to the murdered leader. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, BJP state president K Surendran and state leaders P K Krishnadas, Sobha Surendran were among the BJP leaders who paid tributes to Renjith.

“Police turn mute spectators when BJP workers and leaders are murdered. Renjith’s murder took place close to the DySP office. Lapses by the police caused it ” Rai said. Visuals recovered from CCTV cameras near his house reveal tht a gang of nearly 12 people carried out the crime.

‘Law & order in Kerala has deteriorated’

Kochi: The murder of BJP leader Renjith Srinivasan indicated the deteriorating law and order situation in Kerala, Union Minister of State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai said on Monday. The minister told reporters that the murder in Alappuzha indicated a violation of democratic values.

“The the government is involved in appeasement politics and is protecting criminals. There should be an unbiased probe into the murders in Alappuzha, including that of the SDPI leader,” said Rai, who visited Renjith’s ancestral house.