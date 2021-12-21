STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mahindra Thar for NRI Amal Muhammed after Guruvayur Devaswom approves auction for Rs 15.10 lakh

As the Devaswom could not use the off-road vehicle for its daily purposes, the managing committee decided to auction the vehicle.

Published: 21st December 2021 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

The Mahindra Thar that the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple put on auction. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A meeting of Guruvayur Devaswom managing committee on Tuesday recognized the auction of Mahindra Thar for Rs 15.10 lakh to Ernakulam native NRI Amal Muhammed Ali, ending all controversies around it.

The latest version of Mahindra Thar, an SUV vehicle, was offered to Guruvayur temple by Mahindra and Mahindra MD Anadh Mahindra when he visited the temple on December 8. 

As the Devaswom could not use the off-road vehicle for its daily purposes, the managing committee decided to auction the vehicle. The auction of the vehicle was held on December 18, after setting the base price at Rs 15 lakh.

The auction led to a controversy as only one person attended it and he won the bid for Rs 15.10 lakh. 

Amal Muhammed Ali, an NRI, won the bid while Kechery native Subhsh Panicker attended the auction on their behalf of him. After the auction, Devaswom chairman K B Mohandas said the auction could be closed after recognition from the management committee and Devaswom commissioner, which led to controversy.

With the Devasowm managing committee approving the auction and the bidding amount, the vehicle would be handed over to Amal Muhammed soon, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guruvayur Devaswom NRI Amal Muhammed Ali Mahindra and Mahindra Mahindra Thar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp