Mahindra Thar for NRI Amal Muhammed after Guruvayur Devaswom approves auction for Rs 15.10 lakh

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A meeting of Guruvayur Devaswom managing committee on Tuesday recognized the auction of Mahindra Thar for Rs 15.10 lakh to Ernakulam native NRI Amal Muhammed Ali, ending all controversies around it.

The latest version of Mahindra Thar, an SUV vehicle, was offered to Guruvayur temple by Mahindra and Mahindra MD Anadh Mahindra when he visited the temple on December 8.

As the Devaswom could not use the off-road vehicle for its daily purposes, the managing committee decided to auction the vehicle. The auction of the vehicle was held on December 18, after setting the base price at Rs 15 lakh.

The auction led to a controversy as only one person attended it and he won the bid for Rs 15.10 lakh.

Amal Muhammed Ali, an NRI, won the bid while Kechery native Subhsh Panicker attended the auction on their behalf of him. After the auction, Devaswom chairman K B Mohandas said the auction could be closed after recognition from the management committee and Devaswom commissioner, which led to controversy.

With the Devasowm managing committee approving the auction and the bidding amount, the vehicle would be handed over to Amal Muhammed soon, officials said.