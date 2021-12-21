Malappuram families want action as soap kits continue to wreck lives

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With scores of children in Malappuram suffering serious internal injuries after accidentally ingesting chemicals used for making soap at home, the concerned community has called for restrictions on the use and availability of ‘soap kits’. While negligence is primarily responsible for these accidents, the easy availability of soap kits, which contain a highly corrosive alkali, is a serious concern.

With more and more children falling prey to the soap kits, parents are clueless as to how to avert the situation that endangers their children, and want officials and people’s representatives to act.

“Due to the ingestion of the chemical, several children are left with long-lasting health issues. Since the product is easily available, people continue to use it. It is a real danger,” said Perinthalmanna native Nasser, whose eight-year-old daughter is one of the victims.

“The incident involving my daughter took place when she was three-and-a-half years old. For nearly four years, she had to undergo dilatation (of the oesophagus). Since she had only a spoonful of the chemical mixture, the damage was limited. Now, she is better and it has been two years since we stopped the dilatation,” he said.

The shop owners are aware of the dangers posed by the soap kits, but say they still stock them because there’s a demand. Soap kits, which people use for make washing soaps at homes, are cheap and cost about Rs 60 per kit. The kit contains sodium hydroxide or caustic soda, a highly corrosive chemical. Children can mistakenly drink the mixture made with caustic soda as it appears as clear as water, and end up seriously damaging their food pipe and other internal organs with serious burns.

Even with colour added, it can look like juice. “Families keep using the product till a mishap happens. We can at least try and save the children who can be affected in future. We hope the officials get involved and restrict or ban its sale,” said Suhura, a resident of Valanchery, and the grandmother of a six-year-old boy who is undergoing treatment after accidentally consuming the chemical mixture when he was four.

When contacted, Malappuram District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairman Shajesh Bhaskar said he will launch an inquiry. “We will look into the seriousness of the issue and take measures accordingly. If required, we will launch an inquiry and evaluate the situation,” he said. Najeeb Kanthapuram, the IUML legislator representing Perinthalmanna, said it is a serious concern and needs to be addressed.

“We will take up the matter with the health department and analyse the situation. It is a serious issue affecting the lives of children and families. After evaluating the situation, we will take up the matter with the authorities including the district collector,” said Najeeb.

Know the dangers, but...

