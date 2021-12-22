Decision to end Friday holidays for schools in Lakshadweep triggers row

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The decision of the Lakshadweep administration to change the weekly holiday for schools from Friday to Sunday has kicked up a row in the island with political parties planning an agitation. The island with a population of 66,000 has 96.58 per cent Muslims. The schools were given holiday on Fridays on religious grounds to facilitate children to attend Friday prayers.

The residents of Lakshadweep had been on protest mode against the administrative reforms introduced by Praful Khoda Patel who took over as administrator in December 2020. They alleged that the reforms were detrimental to the traditional social, cultural and economic character of the Union Territory. Triggering a fresh controversy, the administration issued an order on December 17, modifying school timings claiming that the changes are for ensuring optimum utilisation of resources.

“It has been decided to implement Halcyon heights, a joyful learning experience in primary classes to ensure joyful experimental and competency-based learning process for better physical, mental and social development of children and to equip them to learn modern life skills. This will be introduced from class 1 to 5 during first period on all days. There will be eight periods per day,” said the order issued by state project director Rakesh Singhal.

Refuting allegations of interference in religious rights, Lakshadweep collector S Asker Ali said it was a decision taken for maximum utilisation of resources. “The administration follows the national system where Sunday is designated as weekly holiday. We are following the office system and the teachers and parents have been demanding this change for long. To allow children to attend Friday afternoon prayers we are providing one hour lunch break from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm,” he said.

District panchayat president B Hassan said the administration did not hold discussions before changing the school timings. “We have been following the Friday holiday system for decades. There was a move to change the weekly holiday to Sunday in 2013, which was dropped following protests. There will be practical difficulties for the students to complete the Friday prayers and lunch within the one hour interval and return to the class.

“The administration did not seek the opinion of parents regarding the change. They should take the local community into confidence before introducing regulations,” he said. As per the order, the school timings will be from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm with four periods each in forenoon and afternoon.