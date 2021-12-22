STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala High Court calls for report on status of probe into RSS worker's killing in Palakkad

Kerala High Court called for the report on a plea moved by the slain RSS worker's wife seeking handing over of the case to CBI.

Published: 22nd December 2021 01:01 PM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the state to file a report regarding the status of investigation into the killing of an RSS worker, who was hacked to death in November this year in Palakkad district.

While calling for the report, the court asked the petitioner "what was the wrong committed by the Investigating officer (IO) to seek transfer of probe (to CBI)?" The court listed the matter for hearing after two weeks.

A Sanjith (27) was hacked to death on November 15 while he was taking his wife to her workplace.

Police later arrested several persons, including an officer bearer of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in the case.

It had said that the arrested PFI office bearer was directly involved in the killing of Sanjith.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations have alleged that the activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of PFI, were behind the broad daylight murder.

