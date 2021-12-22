STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KPPL will be Kerala’s leading firm with Rs 3,200 crore turnover: P Rajeeve

KPPL, which was constituted as part of the takeover process of the defunct Hindustan Newsprint Ltd (HNL), a public sector unit of the Centre, will start functioning on January 1.

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve (File photo | Express)

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the Kerala Paper Products Limited (KPPL) will become one of the leading companies in the government sector with a turnover of Rs 3,200 crore once it becomes fully operational. He was speaking after visiting the KPPL campus in Velloor on Tuesday.

KPPL, which was constituted as part of the takeover process of the defunct Hindustan Newsprint Ltd (HNL), a public sector unit of the Centre, will start functioning on January 1. Rajeeve said the new company will be able to employ more than 3,000 people when its operations reach full swing. “It will operate in four phases and will be under the complete control of KINFRA,” he said.

A three-member board with Industries Secretary A P M Mohammad Haneesh as its chairman and managing director and KINFRA MD Santosh Koshy Thomas and special officer Prasad Balakrishnan as members, will lead the operations of the company. KPPL had received the approval of the central registration department last Monday.

Rajeeve said the repair works of factory equipment will be completed in the first five months of the first phase that commences on January 1. “An sum of `34.3 crore has been allotted for the modernisation of the factory. The chief minister will formally inaugurate the company in May. In the second phase, production will start in three to six months at a cost of `44.9 crore. It requires a working capital of `75.15 crore,” he said.

He said the factory will run its operations on an experimental basis in the first few months. “It will mostly use imported pulp when resuming production. The third phase will require an investment of `650 crore and the company will see a significant change in its profit in nine months,” said Rajeeve.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Rajeeve
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp