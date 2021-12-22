KPPL will be Kerala’s leading firm with Rs 3,200 crore turnover: P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the Kerala Paper Products Limited (KPPL) will become one of the leading companies in the government sector with a turnover of Rs 3,200 crore once it becomes fully operational. He was speaking after visiting the KPPL campus in Velloor on Tuesday.

KPPL, which was constituted as part of the takeover process of the defunct Hindustan Newsprint Ltd (HNL), a public sector unit of the Centre, will start functioning on January 1. Rajeeve said the new company will be able to employ more than 3,000 people when its operations reach full swing. “It will operate in four phases and will be under the complete control of KINFRA,” he said.

A three-member board with Industries Secretary A P M Mohammad Haneesh as its chairman and managing director and KINFRA MD Santosh Koshy Thomas and special officer Prasad Balakrishnan as members, will lead the operations of the company. KPPL had received the approval of the central registration department last Monday.

Rajeeve said the repair works of factory equipment will be completed in the first five months of the first phase that commences on January 1. “An sum of `34.3 crore has been allotted for the modernisation of the factory. The chief minister will formally inaugurate the company in May. In the second phase, production will start in three to six months at a cost of `44.9 crore. It requires a working capital of `75.15 crore,” he said.

He said the factory will run its operations on an experimental basis in the first few months. “It will mostly use imported pulp when resuming production. The third phase will require an investment of `650 crore and the company will see a significant change in its profit in nine months,” said Rajeeve.