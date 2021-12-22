KSRTC bid to buy 100 long buses sparks row

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Notwithstanding the poor track record in operating vestibule buses, the KSRTC plans to buy 100 more such buses raising doubts about its intention. Allegations have been raised by various quarters that the purchase plan was chalked out without considering the road conditions, for the benefit of bus manufacturers.

However, KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar said the vestibule buses would help in improving the earnings and the plan was made considering the future of the corporation’s operations in mind.

The vestibule or articulated bus connecting two buses by a pivoting joint is a nightmare for the drivers as it creates roadblocks and is prone to accidents. The purchase plan has been criticised by trade union leaders, who consider it as an illconceived idea.

“The vestibule buses may be popular in other states with wider roads, but it is ill suited for our roads. The chances of accidents and roadblocks are high and hence the drivers are reluctant to operate such buses. KSRTC has suffered a lot because of ill-conceived purchases in the past,” said a leader of the Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union (KSRTEU).

He also pointed out that the long-bodied buses have the disadvantage of lower speed limit, making it unsuitable for long-distance services.

Introduced in March 2011, KSRTC operates the lone bus on Attingal-Thiruvananthapuram City route. Jude Joseph, a vehicle inspector, pointed out that the vestibule buses are being considered by KSRTC even when the drivers are wary about operating such buses.

“We are struggling to find drivers to operate 12-metrelong Viking buses. Another problem with vestibule buses is that they cannot be used for city rides later. KSRTC has been fully utilising the newly purchased buses by first deploying them as super fasts and fast passengers. These buses are converted into ordinary buses before selling it as scrap. If we buy vestibule buses for long-distance services, we will have to make additional purchases for city trips,” he said.

Biju Prabhakar said he made the enquiry for 100 buses with Ashok Leyland during a technical meet. “It is not meant for fancy service as some people thought it would be. The buses will be suitable for longdistance operation and even for new city radial service. It has the advantage of carrying maximum passengers by deploying one set of crew.

We see a scope for 100 such buses for town-to-town service under the hub-and-spoke arrangement,” said Biju Prabhakar. The buses will be run on CNG meeting the latest emission norms, he added. The new purchases are being planned when around 1,000 buses are lying in disrepair in various depots and KSRTC struggles to find money to maintain the existing fleet. The KSRTC CMD wanted some of these buses to be sold as scrap.