Student migration a reflection of Kerala's poor education quality? Not always

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recently, a large number of students from Kerala securing seats in Delhi University’s undergraduate programmes, that require high cut-offs, was a hot topic of discussion in academic circles. The trend had also raised questions about whether the large-scale migration of students to other states was a reflection of the poor standards of higher education in the state.

According to Kuncheria P Isaac, former vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), increased awareness about better academic avenues outside the state along with the changing mindset of parents could be the contributing factors for the rise in student migration. If a student secures high marks and has sufficient financial backing from parents, there is nothing that deters him or her from securing admission in topclass institutions, which unfortunately are very few in the state, he said.

“We need to improve a lot in terms of quality of education, academic atmosphere and research in higher educational institutions,” Isaac said. He also expressed anguish over the affiliating university system in the state that has proved to be a bane for the higher education sector as a whole. “In the affiliating system, everything except academic activity flourishes. There are thousands of employees in such affiliating universities. Obviously, the focus of bodies such as the Syndicate, that is dominated by nonacademic people, would be the welfare of employees and not of students,” he said.

Supporting the granting of autonomous status to more institutions, Isaac said the colleges that were granted the status over the past few years have done considerably well. It also needs to be noted that the only two institutions in the state that received the topmost grade of A++ from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) were autonomous colleges.

Recently, the government had appointed three separate commissions to provide suggestions on reforming the higher education sector in general, overhauling the examination system and amending archaic university rules. “A detailed study on the reasons for student migration should also be included as the terms of reference of the commission that has been tasked with providing suggestions for comprehensive reforms in the sector,” opined a senior academic.

The other side of migration

A section of educationists say it is incorrect to assume that student migration is a result of poor educational standards in the state. They point out that mobility of students from Kerala has generally been high over the years. Already, a large number of Malayalis have migrated to other states and abroad for jobs and it is natural that they are open to sending their children outside the state for higher studies.

“According to unofficial estimates, around 20,000 students from Kerala migrate to other states for higher education every year on average. However, the exact figures can be known only through a pan-India survey. We have urged the Union education ministry to provide us the details of students from the state studying in other states,” said Rajan Varughese, member secretary, Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC).

He added that in institutions such as nursing colleges and polytechnics in the state, the demand for seats is very high, leaving even bright students without admission. A large chunk of such students naturally move to institutions outside the state. However, it also needs to be noted that only a minority of the students migrating to other states are studying in the so-called ‘top class institutions’, he said.

“A majority of them move to other states for ease of getting admission and also due to a lenient examination system. The huge influx of Malayali students in self-financing colleges in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka should be seen in this context,” Varughese pointed out. In courses that need good financial backing, the ease of availing student loans is a crucial factor.

“We have seen how vigorously private institutions in neighbouring states canvass students here. Some of these institutions even carry out all procedures for availing student loans, which is a key factor that encourages migration to institutions in these states,” said a student counsellor, who deals with admissions to self-financing professional colleges in Karnataka.

Every year, a considerable number of students who have secured admission in science courses in Arts and Science Colleges in the state vacate the seats after they get admission in professional colleges. “Since proper allotment is not carried out to these vacant seats, many students who are left out in the initial stages of admission choose to enrol in self-financing institutions, most of which are located outside the state,” pointed out R Jayaprakash, former executive council member, KSHEC.

Meanwhile, the number of students from the state opting for studies abroad has taken a hit owing to the Covid-induced restrictions. Even in the pre-Covid times, the number of students from Kerala choosing to study abroad was less compared to other southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. While Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh sent 69,465 and 41,488 students abroad in 2019, respectively, Kerala sent 30,948. However, Kerala’s figures were slightly higher than Karnataka from where 29,314 students went abroad in 2019.

(To be concluded)

Over the past few years, the state has been witnessing an exodus of meritorious students to institutions outside the state and abroad. Outdated syllabus, poor quality of research and infrastructure woes in institutions are cited as prime reasons. What can the state do to reverse this trend, TNIE examines in part two of a three-part series