STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Alappuzha twin murder: Culprits escaped to other states, says ADGP Sakhare

SDPI state secretary K S Shan was murdered on Saturday evening and BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan was killed early hours of Sunday.

Published: 23rd December 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Police officers on duty at Kalamassery on Sunday after security was beefed up in the district in the wake of political killings in Alappuzha | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Additional DGP Vijay Sakhare, who is leading the investigation of the Alappuzha twin murder case has said that all the accused, who were directly involved in the murder of SDPI and BJP leaders, have escaped to other states.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Sakhare said the investigation is extended to other states including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. “Police officers investigating the case have been asked to extend their move to other states.  As of now, no accused, who are directly involved in the murders, have been arrested. However, the persons who are arrested have helped the killer gangs. The police identified all the 12 accused, who were directly involved in the BJP leader Renjith murder.  The police also collected details of the conspiracy. More details would be divulged later,” ADGP said.

SDPI state secretary K S Shan was murdered on Saturday evening and BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan was killed early hours of Sunday. Seven people including five SDPI men and two RSS activists were arrested in connection with the murders. Around 10 people were directly involved in the Shan murder and 12 in Renjith's murder. 

The police team investigating the Shan murder collected evidence of the presence of arrested Rajendraprasad and Ratheesh. They were released to police custody by the Alappuzha court for three days on Wednesday  Meanwhile, an ambulance driver was taken into custody by the special investigation team. Akhil a native of Cherthala was taken into custody for helping the accused of Shan murder to escape in his ambulance. The police also took the ambulance into custody, but no arrest was recorded, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ADGP Vijay Sakhare Alappuzha twin murder SDPI BJP KS Shan Renjith Sreenivasan
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp