Alappuzha twin murder: Culprits escaped to other states, says ADGP Sakhare

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Additional DGP Vijay Sakhare, who is leading the investigation of the Alappuzha twin murder case has said that all the accused, who were directly involved in the murder of SDPI and BJP leaders, have escaped to other states.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Sakhare said the investigation is extended to other states including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. “Police officers investigating the case have been asked to extend their move to other states. As of now, no accused, who are directly involved in the murders, have been arrested. However, the persons who are arrested have helped the killer gangs. The police identified all the 12 accused, who were directly involved in the BJP leader Renjith murder. The police also collected details of the conspiracy. More details would be divulged later,” ADGP said.

SDPI state secretary K S Shan was murdered on Saturday evening and BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan was killed early hours of Sunday. Seven people including five SDPI men and two RSS activists were arrested in connection with the murders. Around 10 people were directly involved in the Shan murder and 12 in Renjith's murder.

The police team investigating the Shan murder collected evidence of the presence of arrested Rajendraprasad and Ratheesh. They were released to police custody by the Alappuzha court for three days on Wednesday Meanwhile, an ambulance driver was taken into custody by the special investigation team. Akhil a native of Cherthala was taken into custody for helping the accused of Shan murder to escape in his ambulance. The police also took the ambulance into custody, but no arrest was recorded, police said.