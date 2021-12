By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise department will roll out an amnesty scheme to realise abkari arrears. The scheme aims to collect arrears worth Rs 25 crore. The scheme will cover arrears until 1996 by paying 75 per cent of the actual arrears.

Besides 25% of the arrear, interest and penal interest will be waived off. Defaulters between 2000 and 2012 can avail of the scheme by paying the arrear amount. Applications to avail of the scheme can be submitted until August 31, 2022.