Kerala HC asks govt to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to 8-year-old harassed by cop, says can’t let her grow up in anger

“We can’t let our daughter grow up in anger and immediate remedial steps should be taken. No one can dispute that her fundamental right under Article 21 was violated,” observed the court.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh to the eight-year-old girl who was harassed and insulted by a police officer at Attingal in public view. The court also directed the government to pay her a litigation cost of Rs 25,000.

The court also directed the police department to take disciplinary action against Rajitha, the officer associated with the Pink police who had harassed the girl by accusing her and her father of stealing a phone kept in the vehicle.

The visuals of the incident would bring anguish and agony to any right-thinking person. Prima facie, it would appear as if the girl was crying as a result of the  officer’s behaviour. Justice Devan Ramachandran observed the girl was entitled to compensation as her fundamental right to live was violated.

“We can’t let our daughter grow up in anger and immediate remedial steps should be taken. No one can dispute that her fundamental right under Article 21 was violated,” observed the court. Till the disciplinary proceedings are initiated and concluded, the officer should be kept away from duties that would require her to interact with the general public, the court said.

HC said her superior officers should have initiated disciplinary action after they found that she had acted contrary to the mandate of her duty. The court also directed that the police officer who had been transferred to the Kollam crime branch be given necessary training on interpersonal behaviour.

