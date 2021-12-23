People of Kerala enhance the pride of India, says President Ram Nath Kovind

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala leads other states on several indices of human development, including aspects of sustainable development, noted President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday. Successive governments in Kerala have kept sustained focus on the agenda of growth and development and thus the state has maintained its leadership position on several markers of excellence, said the President. He was addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of P N Panicker, the father of the library movement in Kerala, at Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram.

Panicker wanted to remove the evil of illiteracy and he spread a very simple and most potent message - “Vayichu Valaruka” (Read and grow). Panicker made libraries and literacy a movement of the people. In fact, he made it a popular cultural movement in the state, the President said. The cosmopolitan outlook of an average person from Kerala can be traced to the library and literacy movement of Panicker.

Kerala has attracted people from all parts of the world, absorbed different cultures and religions while maintaining its distinct features. The people of Kerala have earned respect and goodwill in the rest of India and in different parts of the world. This was evident during the time of Covid pandemic. When the pandemic affected the entire world, nurses and doctors from Kerala were among the most visible Covid warriors in India, the Middle East and many other regions of the globe. The people of Kerala enhance the pride of India, he said.

The high literacy and education levels in Kerala have had a multiplier effect. Praising the P N Panicker Foundation for carrying forward the mission of Panicker with dedication, the President said that the foundation is promoting the cause of digital literacy as a tool to realise the cause of inclusive growth. He appreciated the efforts of the foundation in reaching the unreached through initiatives like the P N Panicker National Reading Mission.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and others took part in the function. Sculptor K S Sidhan who created the sculpture of Panicker was honoured at the function.