Brace for Omicron wave in Kerala by Jan-Feb: Experts

Unnikrishnan S

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as there has been a decline in the number of daily Covid cases recently, health experts have predicted another surge in the state during the January-February period. This time, the surge will see a high number of cases due to Omicron variant, which is considered three times more contagious than Delta.

A high-level meeting chaired by Health Minister Veena George has decided to intensify the community surveillance on the assumption that many international travellers have passed on the infection to local residents. Omicron variant has also been detected in people arriving from countries classified as non-high risk. Some of them developed symptoms when they were not in institutional quarantine. The meeting also decided to conduct an Omicron confirmatory test in the newly-formed clusters.

So far, 29 Omicron cases have been detected in the state, with international travellers forming most of the infected persons. But it will not be long before more cases start emerging from the local population as happened in the previous waves, say health experts.

“The possibility of a next wave is likely in January or February. Even if we increase the surveillance, we need to go about by foreseeing this possibility considering a highly mobile population in the state,” said Dr G S Vijayakrishnan, a member of the Kerala State Medical Council and state president of Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA).

The state has come a long way in terms of preparedness and immunity levels since the devastating second wave in May. However, health experts have called for extreme vigil to delay the surge, if not totally prevent it.

“There will be a community transmission, but it is difficult to predict when it will happen. Omicron will present a similar picture as that of Delta here,” said Dr Anish T S, a member of the Covid management committee and assistant professor at the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruv-ananthapuram.

Since Omicron and Delta are entirely different variants, experts are not ruling out the possibility of high reinfections and breakthrough infections. “Delta infection and vaccines will not give a sterilising immunity to Omicron. But partial immunity is protective against severity and death,” said Dr Anish.

However, experts say the high spreading capacity of Omicron is a cause for concern.

Five more Omicron cases, 29 so far

T’Puram: Five more Omicron cases were confirmed in Kerala on Thursday. So far, 29 cases of the Covid variant have been reported in the state. The new cases included four persons who landed at Kochi airport and one Kozhikode native who came via Bengaluru airport. Kochi airport arrivals comprise two UK returnees, one person from Albania and another passenger from Nigeria who landed on December 14, 15, 19 and 20. Of the 29 Omicron cases reported in the state so far, 17 people came from high-risk countries and 10 from low-risk countries. The remaining two were infected via contact. The Nigeria returnee has been on home quarantine since arriving on December 14 and tested Covid positive on December 18. The patients are in various hospitals and their contact tracing is on, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.