CPM justifies chief whip’s 17 more personal staff

Responding to media queries, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Thursday said the appointments made are in order.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the LDF government appointed 17 more personal staff members for the chief whip, taking the total number of N Jayaraj’s personal staff to 25, the CPM leadership justified the decision. 

Responding to media queries, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Thursday said the appointments made are in order. “As per the norms, the chief whip with cabinet rank is eligible to have all these facilities, including personal staff members. That’s why the government appointed them. When he’s eligible for these facilities, there’s no reason to deny the same,” said Kodiyeri. On LDF raising criticisms against former chief whip P C George appointing 30 personal staff, Kodiyeri said, “That was 30. Now it’s just 25. We have brought it down.”

Answering questions on government spending for such appointments when the state is going through a financial crisis, Kodiyeri claimed that such appointments will not make any difference as far as the state’s financial situation is concerned. “If we go by such concerns, no post can be created or appointments made,” he said. 

CPI doesn’t want to weaken CPM, says Kodiyeri
In an apparent reference to CPM cadre moving to the CPI, Kodiyeri said no party can weaken the CPM. “The CPI does not want to weaken the CPM. Can any party do that? Or can the CPM weaken the CPI?,” he asked. He, however, evaded questions on speculation that CPM leader S Rajendan may move to the CPI. “As Kanam (Rajendran) said, let it remain a suspense,” said Kodiyeri. The CPM will intervene if internal issues of Left ally INL go out of hand, hinted Kodiyeri. To repeated questions on the same, he said, “If needed, we will show them the door.” 

Kodiyeri rejected allegations against the SilverLine project. Reiterating that the government will go ahead with it, Kodiyeri promised that the government will stand with those who provide land for it. It was the VS government which prepared the draft for the project. Later, the Oommen Chandy government decided to initiate the high-speed rail project. Those against the state’s development are now opposing the project, alleged Kodiyeri. 

Responding to questions on Sasthra Sahithya Paraishad too raising concerns about the project, Kodiyeri said environmental concerns raised by Parishad will be addressed. “Shashi Tharoor was voicing the entire state’s opinion about the project,” he said, responding to questions on the Congress MP’s stance on the same.  Ahead of the CPM party congress in Kannur in April 2022, the CPM will hold a reception committee meeting on January 17. The meeting in Kannur will be attended by people from different walks of life.

