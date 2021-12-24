STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five cops hurt as CM Pinarayi’s escort vehicle meets with accident

Published: 24th December 2021 06:09 AM

accident

(File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five police officers sustained injuries after the escort vehicle of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with an accident near Apollo Junction at Kalamassery on Thursday. The injured officers, who were admitted to a private hospital, are not in critical condition. 

Only Santhosh, a sub-inspector who suffered shoulder injuries and a fracture, needed to undergo surgery.
According to the police, the escort vehicle met with the accident while the CM’s convoy was proceeding to the airport from Thrikkakara. 

“A vehicle which was travelling in front of the convoy took a sudden turn. To avoid hitting it, the driver of the escort vehicle swerved and applied sudden brake, causing it to overturn. The injured were officers who were inside the escort vehicle,” the officer said.

Comments

