Four loading workers killed, five injured as truck topples in Kasaragod

KASARAGOD: Four loading workers were killed and five others were injured when a truck laden with rubber timber veered off a steep road and tumbled at Pariyaram near Panathur in Panathady panchayat on Thursday. The workers fell under the log when the truck toppled.

Rajapuram police identified the deceased as N Vinod alias Babu, 45, I Yenkappu alias Sundaran, 47, K Narayanan, 54 and K M Mohanan, 40. They were residents of Kundupally in Panathady panchayat.

Narayanan breathed his last on the way to the hospital while the other three died on the spot, said residents. Those injured were identified as loading workers Prasannan, 47, K Mohanan, 46 and Venugopalan, 45, of Kundupally.

Driver Vijayan, 60, and his son Aneesh, 36, who was the cleaner, from Palakkad, also suffered injuries.

Vijayan broke his ribs and fractured his arms. The condition of Aneesh is also serious. Both have been taken to a medical college in Mangaluru, said Radhakrishna Gowda, panchayat member of Kallapalli ward.

Accidents recur as drivers find treacherous slope hard to negotiate

This is the second accident on the road, said Gowda. On January 3, eight wedding guests from Karnataka died when their tourist bus skidded off the same road and fell on a house. Vijayan and Aneesh were hired by a rubberwood factory in Palakkad to bring timber from Kasaragod. Thursday evening, they filled threefourths of the truck with timber from Kallapalli and were on their way to Panathur, 5km away, to lift more timber when the accident happened, said Gowda.

“In two the accidents, the drivers were not from this area. It is a treacherous slope of at least 350m and hard to negotiate for those not familiar with the road,” said Gowda. When the truck left Kallapalli, K Mohanan and Venugopalan stood at the rear end of the truck bed, and the rest of the loading workers sat atop the driver’s cabin. Vijayan started losing control of the truck when he started descending the slope. When the truck reached the spot where the bus accident happened, Mohanan and Venugopalan jumped off and escaped wi th minor injuries.

Vijayan tried to steady the truck, but at the end of the 350-metre steep slope was a sharp bend and a passenger car was coming up. “That left little space for Vijayan to manoeuvre. So he kept honking till the car stopped on its way and he dragged the truck out of the road,” said Gowda. A 25-m skid mark can be seen on the road. But once the truck got out of the asphalted track, it tumbled and the workers sitting atop the cabin came under the log.

On its way down, the truck brought down a coconut tree of Kamalakshi and broke the sunshade of her house and outdoor roofing. A bigger tragedy was averted as three minutes before the truck came crashing down, her three grandchildren were playing in the courtyard. “The truck landed in their courtyard when the exhausted children went inside to watch TV,” said a resident.

Residents said the government did nothing to improve the safety of the road. Gowda said after the January accident, the government had sanctioned `4.76 crore to reduce the slope and widen 3km of the road f rom Panathur.