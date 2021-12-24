Kannur VC gets death threat

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Kannur University Vice Chancellor (VC) Gopinath Raveendran has received a letter from a section of Maoists threatening to kill him. The letter, sent by Maoist outfit Kabani Dalam, was posted from the Kannur civil station post office and arrived at the VC’s office on Thursday afternoon.

The Malayalam letter, which threatened to chop off the VC’s head and exhibit it at the headquarters of the varsity, has been typed in a transliterated manner using English alphabets, said the VC’s office.

The letter also threatens that there would be grave consequences to the move to appoint Priya Varghese, wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary K K Ragesh, as the associate professor in Malayalam. The Kannur Town police have launched an investigation in connection with the letter.