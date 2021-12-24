STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kannur VC gets death threat

Kannur University Vice Chancellor (VC) Gopinath Raveendran has received a letter from a section of Maoists threatening to kill him.

Published: 24th December 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kannur University.

Kannur University.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Kannur University Vice Chancellor (VC) Gopinath Raveendran has received a letter from a section of Maoists threatening to kill him. The letter, sent by Maoist outfit Kabani Dalam, was posted from the Kannur civil station post office and arrived at the VC’s office on Thursday afternoon.

The Malayalam letter, which threatened to chop off the VC’s head and exhibit it at the headquarters of the varsity, has been typed in a transliterated manner using English alphabets, said the VC’s office.

The letter also threatens that there would be grave consequences to the move to appoint Priya Varghese, wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary K K Ragesh, as the associate professor in Malayalam. The Kannur Town police have launched an investigation in connection with the letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannur University
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp