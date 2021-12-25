Allies not happy with Kerala government's Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Semi High-Speed Rail corridor

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: An ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, CPI has demanded the release of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the SilverLine project.

The CPI put forwarded a pre-condition to the government for backing the ambitious project of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government. The government is hell-bent on going forward with the project despite opposition.

The CPI has been supporting the project on the ground that it was part of the LDF's manifesto.

However, stringent criticism has reportedly arisen against the project during the state council meeting of the CPI held last week. Former minister VS Sunil Kumar among others have come out against the project. It was against this backdrop the CPI decided to put forward a precondition to support the project.

The government has so far declined to release the DPR. The authorities claimed that the DPR is a confidential report and releasing it would pose a threat to the safety of the scheme.

Meanwhile, the pro-Left science outfit Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishath (KSSP) has once again come out against the SilverLine project.

Going by the state’s existing developmental perspective, SilverLine cannot be termed a priority, KSSP reiterated. In an official statement, KSSP said the project’s DPR, environment impact assessment or social impact assessment have not been discussed with people. Also, the final rail alignment has not been fixed, it said.

'Metroman' E Sreedharan has already opposed the project. “The SilverLine will turn like a China wall across Kerala dividing the state into two,” he noted.

He pointed out that the project is a great folly.

"The alignment chosen is flawed. From Tirur to Kasaragod, it runs parallel to the existing railway line. The Railways has opposed this alignment as it would interfere with the future quadrupling of this stretch. Besides, 140km of the line passes through paddy fields, which are not stable for high-speed travel," he said, adding that high walls need to be constructed on either side of the tracks to prevent trespassing, blocking free passage and drainage.

Social activist Medha Patkar has also extended support to the people's struggle against the project. She termed the project as "anti-democratic and corporate-friendly."

K-Rail and SilverLine: Explained

K-Rail, Kerala Rail Development Corporation, is a joint venture company of the Government of Kerala and the Ministry of Railways for the infrastructure development of railways in Kerala. K-Rail undertakes project development works for an identified basket of projects, which will inter-alia include surveys, preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) and getting requisite approvals, processing for sanctioning of identified projects and implementation of the sanctioned project.

The train traffic in the existing double line between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod has increased manifold and some of the sections have capacity utilization of more than 115%. With the above in mind, the Government has decided to build a Semi High-Speed Rail (SilverLine) corridor at a cost of about 64K crore rupees. SilverLine, according to authorities, will bring remarkable changes in local commute, by improving the travel time and quality of transportation. Every kilometre travelled by a person on semi high-speed rail is a kilometre not travelled in an automobile. There will be a substantial reduction in road accidents due to decongestion on roads. SilverLine also provides last-mile connectivity which will transform people’s perception of public transportation