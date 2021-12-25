Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishath against SilverLine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could create an ideological deterrent for the Left front to go ahead with the SilverLine project, pro-Left science outfit Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishath (KSSP) has once again come out against it.

Going by the state’s existing developmental perspective, SilverLine cannot be termed a priority, opined Parishath. Stating that the project caters to the interests of just a section of higher income group, KSSP urged K Rail to withdraw its anti-democratic activities for the project. In an official statement, KSSP said the project’s DPR, environment impact assessment or social impact assessment have not been discussed with people. Also the final rail alignment has not been fixed, it said.