By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The SIT probing the murder of SDPI state secretary KS Shan in Alappuzha booked two RSS activists from Kallayi in Varandarapilly on Friday.

RSS Chalakudy Boudhik Pramukh K T Suresh, 49, and Mangalah Umesh, 27, were arrested from a house owned by a local RSS activist in Kallayi.