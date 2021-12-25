STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police to prepare district-wise list of BJP, SDPI cadre involved in murder cases

The directives issued by state police chief Anil Kant said the list will be prepared at the district level.

Published: 25th December 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers stage a protest march to the Secretariat on Sunday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan owing to his alleged failure in preventing political murders

BJP workers stage a protest march to the Secretariat in Thiruvnanthapuram on Sunday. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Intensifying its crackdown on the BJP and SDPI cadre involved in political murders, the police have started preparing a list of members of both outfits who were earlier involved in similar cases. 

The directives issued by state police chief Anil Kant said the list will be prepared at the district level. The ones having warrants pending against them or went absconding in any cases would be arrested, he added.
The police will also scrutinise whether the party cadre, who are out on bail, had violated the bail conditions. In case of them violating bail conditions, the police will approach the court to get their bail cancelled. 

Anil Kant has also instructed the officers to prepare the details of those who were involved in recent political and communal murders. The details of the assailants and those who provided the logistics for the killer squads will be collected. Legal action, including arrest, will be taken against such offenders. 

The officers have also been told to identify those who arrange funds to commit such crimes and also those who provide safe hideouts for the suspects. The Police Headquarters in a press release said the force has come across communally provocative messages being circulated on social media and the district police chiefs have been told to take action against the people concerned.

The admins of such social media groups will be booked if they allow provocative discussions on such messages. The law and order ADGP and the zone IGs have been asked to give weekly action-taken reports on the directives of the police chief.

