STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

After CPI’s demand, Kerala government to release SilverLine Detailed Project Report

So far, K-Rail has been rejecting RTI applications for the DPR , saying it is intellectual property. It is expected to be published in the public domain in the first half of January.

Published: 27th December 2021 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Protest held under the aegis of K-Rail-SilverLine Virudha Janakeeya Samithi in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With CPI, the second largest constituent of the LDF, also demanding the release of the detailed project report of the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project, the government will soon direct K-Rail to publish the same on its website. So far, K-Rail has been rejecting applications filed under the RTI Act for the DPR , saying it is intellectual property.

It is learnt that the DPR of the project will be published in the public domain in the first half of January. The CPI leadership decided to officially demand the release of DPR based on the discussions held in the last meeting of the party state council. There was harsh criticism from several members about the forcible land demarcation proceedings. The opposition UDF and Anti-K-Rail Action Council have already demanded the DPR’s release. 

“We are for the project which is beneficial for the state. Moreover, it was promised in the LDF election manifesto. But there are several concerns levelled by the public. All that needs to be clarified first,” CPI assistant state secretary K Prakash Babu said here on Sunday.

Though the CPM and CPI claim that SilverLine is a project that was promised in the LDF manifesto, the implementation of the project is not in line with the promises in the manifesto. The project is part of the section where Kerala’s railway development needs are discussed. Completion of Kochi Metro, light metro projects for Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode and Sabari rail project are also part of this section. However, the hastiness for implementation is only visible in the case of SilverLine while the government is mum on light metro and Sabari projects. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SilverLine Detailed Project Report K Rail CPI Kerala government SilverLine RTI applications rejection LDF government
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp