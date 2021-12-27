STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Fearlessness of migrant workers during Kizhakkambalam Christmas violence shocks Kerala cops

The police believe the incident cannot be taken as a spontaneous reaction because a preliminary assessment revealed that the attack on police teams were planned and organised.

Published: 27th December 2021 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

A police jeep that was set on fire by migrant workers in Kizhakkambalam on Saturday night, Dec 25, 2021. Twenty-four people have been arrested

A police jeep that was set on fire by migrant workers in Kizhakkambalam on Saturday night, Dec 25, 2021. Twenty-four people have been arrested. (Photo | EPS, A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police and intelligence agencies are in a state of shock, unable to comprehend the fearlessness shown by migrant labourers in attacking police personnel and setting a police jeep on fire at Kizhakkambalam without any provocation. 

The police believe the incident cannot be taken as a spontaneous reaction because a preliminary assessment revealed that the attack on police teams were planned and organised. “If the attack was spontaneous, they could have ended it by attacking the first police jeep that reached the spot. Instead, they kept attacking the police teams that reached the spot one after the other. Also, the attack was more organised as the group surrounded the police jeeps in large numbers preventing the personnel from coming out of the vehicles,” said a senior officer. 

Though Kitex Group chairman Sabu M Jacob has cited drug abuse by migrant labourers as the reason for their violent behaviour, the police are not ready to accept that fully.  A police team led by Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick is analysing the incident threadbare. 

“We have launched a detailed probe and all possible angles will be looked into. The backgrounds of those involved are being verified,” the officer said.  Intelligence agencies, mainly the Intelligence Bureau, are assessing the situation as they see the incident from a different perspective, considering the attack was carried out by migrant labourers from northeast states, mainly Nagaland and Manipur. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kizhakkambalam Kitext workers Christmas violence Kochi police Kerala police Drug influence Migrant labourers violent behaviour
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp