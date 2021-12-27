STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Low yield, fertiliser scarcity hamper Kerala pineapple farmers

Known for its pleasant aroma, sweetness and flavour, the Kerala pineapple is in high demand across the country and West Asia.

Published: 27th December 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Pineapple

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Known for its pleasant aroma, sweetness and flavour, the Kerala pineapple is in high demand across the country and West Asia. While the farming sector in Kerala has been in deep despair due to falling prices, high production cost and labour shortage, pineapple farming has helped farmers in Central Kerala to earn a steady income. 

The Kerala pineapple reaches major markets including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Rajasthan and Hyderabad. However, climatic changes, a decline in crop yield and restrictions on the sale of fertilisers are causing concern among the farmers. 

Meanwhile, the All Kerala Pineapple Farmers Association, which relies on trucks for transportation of the fruit to other states, has started sending pineapple consignments to Delhi by rail which has helped reduce wastage. While a truck takes five days to reach Delhi, the trains reduce the transportation time to 50 hours. This helps ensure supply of fresh fruits to the market.

“We send 1,200 tonnes of pineapple to Delhi market per day and the wastage is 1,000 kg to 3,000 kg per truck. On November 24, we sent the first consignment of 2.5 tonnes of Vazhakulam pineapple to Delhi by Nizamuddin Express, and the result was encouraging.

The traders were happy as the fruit was fresh and wastage was low. We are planning to sent one consignment per week and the Indian Railways has assured us to reduce the parcel charges if we start sending bigger consignments regularly,” said association president James George.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala pineapple All Kerala Pineapple Farmers Association Fertiliser unavailability
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp