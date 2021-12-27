STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Niti Aayog rankings: Kerala best state on health parameters, Tamil Nadu second; UP worst

The report, however, added that Uttar Pradesh ranked at the top in terms of incremental performance by registering the highest incremental change from the base year.

Published: 27th December 2021 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Medical staff conduct COVID tests at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A health index report by the government's top think-tank Niti Aayog has ranked Kerala, followed by Tamil Nadu and Telangana as the best performing states and Uttar Pradesh as the worst state for the year 2019-20.

The parameters used for rankings include 24 crucial indicators, grouped under health outcomes, governance and information and key processes.

These indicators comprise important parameters such as neonatal mortality rate, under-five mortality rate, sex ratio at birth, maternal mortality rate, and immunisation coverage, administrative parameters like average occupancy in key posts and data integrity measures, among others.

It also included parameters like human resources at primary and sub-divisional health centers including doctors, specialists and nurses, apart from a number of functional health and wellness centers.

In the fourth version of the report, three new indicators were added which included maternal mortality ratio, proportion of pregnant women who received 4 or more antenatal care checkups  and level of registration of deaths.

The report was divided in three parts - larger states, smaller states and Union Territories. Among the smaller states, Mizoram was the best performer and Nagaland was at the bottom.

Among the union territories, on the other hand, Chandigarh was on top, followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli while Delhi was ranked three. Puducherry was the worst overall performer in the category.

ALSO READ | Precautionary third COVID dose might be of the same vaccine you took earlier

The report said that while Uttar Pradesh with the lowest overall performance, ranked at the bottom, it ranked at the top in terms of incremental performance by registering the highest incremental change from the base year 2018-19.

Importantly, Telangana performed well both in terms of overall performance as well as incremental performance and secured the third position in both instances.

The latest report noted that it attained universal full immunization of children and total case notification of tuberculosis, had fully functional first referral units and all primary health centres and urban PHCs functional as Health and Wellness Centres.

The state also had operation theatres and labour rooms of all district hospitals certified under LaQshya and Kayakalp with scores of over 70 %, no vacancies of ANMs in sub centres and medical officers in PHCs.

In terms of incremental performance, Telangana made major gains in the key inputs and processes domain with nearly half the indicators in the fully achieved or most improved or improved category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NITI Aayog NITI Aayog health index
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp