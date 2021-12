By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The aggregate revenue of the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple in the first 39 days of the pilgrimage season was Rs 78.91 crore.

Announcing this, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Ananthagopan said the temple witnessed a remarkable rise in the flow of devotees in the recent days, after a few of the Covid-induced restrictions were relaxed. A total of 10.35 lakh devotees received darsan as of December 24, with a day’s peak footfall touching 43,000.