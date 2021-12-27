STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SilverLine project will be disastrous for Kerala, says V D Satheesan

The Opposition leader said the CM and the K-Rain corporation are not ready to discuss the Detailed Project Report.

Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging that the undue haste shown by the state government to implement the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project is suspicious, Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the project will be disastrous for Kerala.

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to project himself as a historical figure who tries to usher in an age of development. But it will meet the same fate as the attempt made to project him as a social reformer. The CM is trying to paint people who oppose the K-Rail project as enemies of development but the metaphor better suits  Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM," he told media persons in Kochi on Monday.

The government was not ready to discuss the K-Rail project for two hours in the state Assembly. The chief minister and the K-Rail corporation are not ready to discuss the Detailed Project Report prepared for the K-Rain project. The entire project is shrouded in mystery, said Satheesan.

He said the Opposition wanted details on the economical viability of the project. Though the government claims to complete the project at an estimated cost of Rs 64,000 crore, the Nit Aayog had said in 2018 the project will cost Rs 1.33 lakh crore. Considering the present situation, the project will need Rs 2 lakh crore for completion. The government should reveal how the funds will be raised and its financial viability," Satheeesan said.

The government has not conducted any study on the economic viability or the environmental impact of the project. As the project impacts the lives of thousands of people the government should conduct a social impact study. The Union government or the Ministry of Railways have not approved this project. It is being implemented based on a mysterious Detailed Project Report (DPR) which the government refuses to discuss, he charged.

Satheesan alleged that the government was encouraging religious fundamentalism in the name of social engineering. There has been a spike in political murders and violent attacks. The control of the CPM district committees over the police is the reason for lawlessness, he said.

Satheesan also demanded a comprehensive investigation into the attack made by migrant labourers on police on Saturday night.

