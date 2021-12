By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The autorickshaw and taxi drivers’ trade unions have called a statewide on December 30 demanding hike in fares.The strike call was made in the wake of mounting expenses, including skyrocketing fuel costs.

The unions have urged the government to increase the minimum fare by at least `5. Transport Minister Antony Raju is scheduled to meet the trade union representatives on December 29 to discuss the issues.