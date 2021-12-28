STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire breaks out at footwear manufacturing unit in Kozhikode

The fire was controlled after hours of effort by six fire units. No casualties have been reported so far.

Published: 28th December 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Fire, Burning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A major fire broke out in a footwear manufacturing factory at Rahman Bazaar in Kozhikode's Kolathara in the early hours of Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021. No casualties have been reported so far.

The employees got to know about the fire at around 2 am. Only migrant workers were present in the factory at the time of the incident.

Fire and rescue units from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts put out the fire by 6 am. The team entered the building after breaking the walls with an excavator.

The intensity of the fire was severe due to the presence of raw materials and chemicals used in the manufacturing of shoes. The fire was controlled after hours of effort by six fire units.

The drums filled with fuel for footwear manufacturing purposes however did not catch fire, averting a major mishap.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known. Kozhikode Corporation Mayor Beena Philip visited the spot and assured a special investigation on the incident.

