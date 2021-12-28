List of good, bad, and ugly for Kerala in 2021

By Express News Service

In 2021, Kerala made major strides on the development front. However, some incidents like dowry deaths and crimes of passion made the state hang its head in shame. TNIE takes a look...

Kerala Model bags a double

Kerala’s legacy in providing excellent healthcare to citizens was recognised by NITI Aayog once again in the health index report for 2019-20, which it published on December 27. Kerala was ranked the top performer in the country in the fourth edition of the survey. On November 26, when NITI Aayog’s first Multidimensional Poverty Index report was published, Kerala was identified as the state with the least poverty.

Highway to progress

On January 9, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the flyovers at Vyttila, the busiest junction in the state, and Kundannoor in Ernakulam district

The 450-km-long LNG pipeline from Kochi to Mangaluru which passes through seven districts in the state was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 5

The reconstructed Palarivattom flyover was opened to traffic on March 7, easing the bottleneck on National Highway 66.

Superstar Sreejesh

Indian Hockey Team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh became the second Keralite to win an Olympic medal as India won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Movie Magic

Malayalam films shone at the 67th national film awards. Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan won the award for the best film while Mathukutty Xavier who directed Helen was the best debut director. Girish Gangadharan was named the best cinematographer for Jallikattu. Prabha Varma won the best lyricist award while Sajin Babu’s Biriyani won a special mention.

Uniform, in letter and spirit

The Government Girls' Higher Secondary School at Balussery in Kozhikode won accolades as it introduced a gender-neutral uniform for students on December 15.

Crimes of passion

Manasa P V, a 24-year-old student pursuing dentistry at Indira Gandhi Dental College, Kothamangalam, was shot dead by a youth on July 30 for allegedly turning down his love request. He later shot himself and died. Both were natives of Kannur.

On October 1, Nithina Mol, 22, was stabbed to death by her classmate Abhishek Baiju at St Thomas College, Pala.

Krishna Priya, 23, was set ablaze by a youth, Nandu Mohan, in front of Thikkodi panchayat office in Kozhikode on Dec 17. Both succumbed to burn injuries.

Bloodypolitics

Kerala woke up to the news of two murders in Alappuzha on December 18-19 — SDPI state secretary K S Shan and BJP OBC Morcha state leader Renjith Sreeni-vasan were killed by political opponents. The murders left the state shocked, putting police on vigil. In 2021, five political murders were reported in Kerala.

Halal and Jihad row

Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt of Syro-Malabar Church courted controversy after he alleged that a section of Muslim community is targeting Christians through ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotic jihad’. In November, the video of a Muslim cleric blessing biryani triggered controversy as certain sections launched a hate campaign alleging that the cleric was spitting in the food. The subsequent campaign against halal food affected many hotels and restaurants. Later, another controversy erupted with a section alleging that halal jaggery was used to prepare appam and aravana at Sabarimala temple.

Governor vs govt

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan shot off a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing willingness to step down from the post of Chancellor of Universities and requesting the CM to take over the role through an ordinance. An alleged move by the government to appoint party nominees as VCs, violating the UGC norms, reportedly irked the Governor.

Curse named dowry

Vismaya, a 22-year-old ayurveda student, died by suicide at her marital home at Sasthamcotta in Kollam district on June 22, allegedly due to dowry harassment by her husband S Kiran Kumar, an assistant motor vehicle inspector. On November 22, Mofiya Parveen, a 21-year-old law student, ended her life allegedly due to harassment by her husband’s family and insult by a police officer.

Development vs people

Land acquisition for SilverLine semi high-speed rail project witnessed stiff opposition from owners in various parts of the state. On December 20, a family at Kottiyam in Kollam protested against land acquisition by threatening to die by suicide after pouring kerosene over themselves.

Cash for vote or not?

On April 3, three days before the Kerala assembly poll, a car was stopped by a nine-member gang at Kodakara on Thrissur-Ernakulam Highway and D3.5 crore was allegedly robbed from its driver. It was alleged that the money was brought for BJP’s election campaign.

Much ado about a dance number

A video featuring two students of Thrissur Government Medical College dancing to Boney M’s Rasputin number went viral as comments fanning communal sentiments triggered an outcry. The attempt to relate it with ‘love jihad’ inspired the student community to take up the Rasputin Challenge, which trended on social media.

Rain fury

At least 25 people died in heavy rain and landslides at Koottikkal in Kottayam district and Kokkayar in Idukki in October.

Jaleel bows out

K T Jaleel had to resign as Minister of Higher Education and Minority Welfare in the first Pinarayi government on April 13 after the state Lokayukta found him guilty of nepotism.

Kitex shock

In a huge setback to the state’s ambitions to emerge as an investment destination, Kitex, the biggest private-sector employer in the state, scrapped a D3,500-crore investment plan alleging witchhunt by the state government.

Martyr of foster land

Soumya Santhosh, a 30-year-old nurse from Adimali in Idukki district, who was working as caretaker at a house at Ashkelon in Israel, died in a mortar shell attack by Hamas on May 11.

Cooperative fraud

A D100-crore bank fraud was reported at the CPM-ruled Karuvannur Cooperative Bank in Thrissur. A investigation revealed that board members and employees forged signatures, remortgaged properties and made benami transactions to siphon off funds.

Compiled by B Sreejan & Manoj Viswanathan