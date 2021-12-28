Pinarayi asks health dept to complete second dose of Covid vaccination

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for completion of second dose of vaccination at the earliest. As per the latest figures, 98% adults in the state have received first dose of Covid vaccine. The rate of second-dose vaccination is 77%.

Authorities have been directed to check if clusters have formed in areas where Covid spread is high and to impose restrictions if needed. Since increased spread of Omicron variant is likely in closed spaces, organisers have been directed to ensure proper ventilation.

The CM directed the health department to make necessary arrangements for vaccination of school children and also provide booster dose of Covid vaccine to frontline workers and to people above 60 years who suffer from comorbidities or other health problems.

The health department has been directed to distribute immune-boosting ayurveda and homoeo medicines for free. Pinarayi will chair a separate meeting with the general education minister, chief secretary and secretaries of the departments concerned to assess the preparedness for the SSLC and Plus- Two examinations.