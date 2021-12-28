STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Samastha prez says he received death threats

“I will not go back because of this (the threat). If my death is destined like that, it will happen,” he said. 

Published: 28th December 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema state president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal, who has taken an independent stand on the Waqf Board issue, has revealed that he has received death threats from many corners.

At a public programme near Manjeri on Sunday, Thangal said some people have threatened that he will have to face the fate of C M Abdulla Moulavi, the Qazi of Chemkarikka in Kasaragod, who was found drowned at the beach on February 10, 2010. 

“It is very difficult to proceed with an organisation. I am getting many offers. I am also told that I will have to face the experience of C M (Abdulla Moulavi),” Thangal said in the speech. He added that if anything happens to him, those who are writing against him should be held responsible.

“I will not go back because of this (the threat). If my death is destined like that, it will happen,” he said. 
Jiffiri Thangal has become bete noire for a section in the IUML after he took the firm stand that his organization will not hold any protest against the government on the Waqf Board appointment issue. Sources said he was singled out for attack in social media by those who were irritated by his independent stance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp