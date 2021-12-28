Samastha prez says he received death threats

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema state president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal, who has taken an independent stand on the Waqf Board issue, has revealed that he has received death threats from many corners.

At a public programme near Manjeri on Sunday, Thangal said some people have threatened that he will have to face the fate of C M Abdulla Moulavi, the Qazi of Chemkarikka in Kasaragod, who was found drowned at the beach on February 10, 2010.

“It is very difficult to proceed with an organisation. I am getting many offers. I am also told that I will have to face the experience of C M (Abdulla Moulavi),” Thangal said in the speech. He added that if anything happens to him, those who are writing against him should be held responsible.

“I will not go back because of this (the threat). If my death is destined like that, it will happen,” he said.

Jiffiri Thangal has become bete noire for a section in the IUML after he took the firm stand that his organization will not hold any protest against the government on the Waqf Board appointment issue. Sources said he was singled out for attack in social media by those who were irritated by his independent stance.