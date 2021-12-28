SilverLine: Pinarayi to allay concerns

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of rising protests, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take the lead to muster support for the ambitious SilverLine semi-high speed rail project. He will hold meetings in all districts to clear doubts and apprehensions of prominent people from various sectors about the project. The first of these meetings is scheduled for January 4 in Thiruvananthapuram. Parallelly, the CPM will hold local-level meetings to brief about the project and clear people’s apprehension regarding the project. Party members will visit each house and distribute pamphlets pointing out the positive points about the project.

Sources say CPM is poised to counter the opponents’ arguments and is getting ready to take the project forward by alleviating the public’s fears. The pamphlet will contain solutions to the rehabilitation and resettlement needed for the project. It will also expose the unholy nexus of opposition parties and religious outfits. Sources say pamphlets will also detail the pain the party took to execute various infrastructure projects like the GAIL pipeline and the benefits enjoyed by the people including the detractors of such projects.

Meetings, house visits to clear doubts

