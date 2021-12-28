STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Walayar case: Siblings died by suicide following sexual abuse, says CBI chargesheet

The chargesheet stated that the two girls committed suicide after they were sexually abused by the accused.

Published: 28th December 2021

A protest expressing solidarity with the deceased girls in Walayar. (File photo| EPS)

PALAKKAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team that investigated the Walayar rape case on Monday submitted the chargesheet before the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Palakkad.

The CBI chargesheet was in accord with the chargesheet filed by the police in the case and affirmed that the two girls died by suicide after they were sexually abused by five men including a minor. It also named the accused as the same persons who were found as culprits by the police.

Valiya Madhu, Shibu and Kutti Madhu are accused in the death of the elder girl. Valiya Madhu and another minor boy are accused of abetting the younger girl's suicide.

The chargesheet was filed by Thiruvananthapuram CBI unit DYSP Ananthakrishnan.

The incident took place in 2017 where two siblings aged 13 and 9, were found dead within a span of two months in Walayar. The siblings were found hanging in the same fashion in a shed near their house.

Walayar police had come to the conclusion that the girls were sexually abused for nearly a year until they were forced to end their lives.

The High Court directed the case to be handed over to the CBI on March 19 after hearing and ordering re-trials in the case for want of evidence.

