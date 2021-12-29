STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCBC expresses concern over attacks on Christians 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), the apex body of the Catholic Church in the state, has expressed its deep concern on the rising attacks against Christians in several states in the country in recent days.

"The rising attacks on the Christians in various states have led to a situation where they are not in a position to lead a peaceful life. This is a matter of concern," said Fr. Jacob Palakkappilly, deputy secretary-general and spokesman of KCBC, in a statement here.

In the last few days, attacks were reported against Christians and Christian establishments in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Karnataka. In Agra, members of right-wing Hindu groups burned effigies of Santa Claus outside missionary-led schools. The statue of Jesus Christ and 14 crosses were vandalised at a Catholic centre in Devanahalli on Monday.

"The fact that these attacks are increasing in recent months should open the eyes of the authorities," said the KCBC statement here on Wednesday.

The KCBC also urged the Kerala government to intervene in the matter as a large number of Christian priests, nuns, and Christian families from Kerala are living in other parts of the country.

The KCBC said the attacks on the Chrisitan community were pre-planned and false allegations that the priests are converting local people are being raised for justifying the attacks.

